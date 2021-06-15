Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce to host Juneteenth celebration

The organization is set to host a flag-raising ceremony, 5K and family fun event.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Juneteenth community celebration in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, the organization announced via a press release.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, June 18 with a flag-raising ceremony at 324 E. Ave. D in front of The Village United at 10 a.m. The chamber will also be giving out mini Juneteenth flags at the event.

On June 19, the chamber will host a family event and 5K. The day begins with the 5K at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, at 8 a.m. Those interested in participating can register online. Registration in includes a T-shirt, medal and swag bag.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will also attend to read a proclamation for the Juneteenth celebration 10 minutes before the 5K starts.

The family fun event will be held at the Clements Boys & Girls Club located at 5100 Trimmier Road starting at 11 a.m. The event will feature live performances, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, golf lessons and more.