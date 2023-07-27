Interact with Baylor athletes at the annual Meet the Bears event!

A chance for fans and community members to meet the athletes representing Baylor University this year.

WACO, Texas — Baylor athletics is hosting its annual Meet the Bears event for the Waco community at McLane Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26.

This event gives fans and kids will receive an exclusive poster and have the opportunity to meet with all of the Baylor athletes ahead of the 2023-2024 athletic season.

A total of 14 programs will be represented an available for autographs at the event.

In addition to meeting the athletes, fans will have an opportunity to purchase Baylor merchandise from the bookstore as well as join Baylor Bold Rewards and the Cub Club.

For the kids, there will be a zone set up with inflatables, face painting and other fun activities.

The first game of the 2023-2024 Baylor athletics year kicks off on Aug. 31, when Baylor soccer takes on Louisiana Tech at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

