WACO, Texas — 20 of the best surfers in the world are coming to the Barefoot Ski Ranch surf resort in Waco for the first ever air wave pool competition.

The Stab High surfing international competition will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday rain or shine. There will be a free concert after the competition.

Stab High is different from other surfing contests because it focuses primarily on height. The goal is to get as high in the air as possible, do a trick and stick a landing to ride out a wave.

The judges give surfers a score of 0-100 based on their height, trick and landing. The winner will take home $25,000, and the competitor who gets the most air will earn $20,000.

The event will stream globally.

