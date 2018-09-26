KILLEEN, Texas — A Shoemaker High School alum and internet-celebrity turned philanthropist will be returning to his alma mater to speak to current students about the importance of citizenship and caring for others.

Since Kelvin Peña graduated from Shoemaker in 2016, he has become an internet-celebrity thanks to his "Everybody Eats" videos.

The "Everybody Eats" videos started with Peña feeding his "pet" deer Money. Eventually, his deer squad and follower-count grew.

His fame was ultimately used to create the Everybody Eats Foundation, a non-profit raising funds and supplies for Puerto Rican hurricane victims.

The Everybody Eats foundation is sending food and supplies to Puerto Rico. You can donate at https://t.co/sc5SSzOx0C 🙏🏽🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/I6TllJ8N7o — Brother Nature (@COLDGAMEKELV) October 3, 2017

Peña will be speaking to four assemblies at Shoemaker Thursday.

