Internet Reacts | Death of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss starts conversation on men's mental health

LOS ANGELES — The recent suicide of DJ tWitch who made it his goal to spread positivity and wellness through dance, surprised social media.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel room Tuesday, according to various news reports.
Boss is best known for his choreography and music mixes on the Ellen DeGeneres show.
DeGeneres and TMZ confirmed his death via Twitter. "I'm heartbroken." DeGeneres wrote. Among others who shared their love for the late dancer:
This has started the conversation on men's mental health.
"It's okay to cry never be afraid to ask for help, your family needs you God has a purpose for you," a Twitter user wrote after hearing about the death.
According to the American Foundation of Science Prevention, just in 2020, men died by suicide 3.88x more than women. Many equivalate the surge due to how men are viewed in many different social and cultural settings.
"A lot of us Black men normalize carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders," another user wrote.
"Does this person dancing with his son, look like a human with mental health problems?" another user wrote. Thus pointing out the fact that mental health doesn't have one look. With that being the case, how do you spot a cry for help?
It's easier said than done but how do you start to have those tough conversations?
Starting the conversation
What should be done to start those conversations at home?
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention breaks it down as well as offers common conversation starters to begin the conversation on health. Here are some tips they suggest:
- Let people know you’re willing to talk about #MentalHealth.
- Trust your gut if you think someone’s having a hard time, and speak to them privately.
- Timing doesn't have to be perfect
- Reassurance is key -- let them know that no matter the problem you are here to talk about it
- If you suspect the other person might be more comfortable talking with someone else, you can offer to help connect them.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts don't be afraid to reach out for help at 988.
