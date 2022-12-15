Internet Reacts | Death of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss starts conversation on men's mental health

A man whose platform promoted positivity and wellness through dance and music sparked a conversation about mental health after his surprising death.

LOS ANGELES — The recent suicide of DJ tWitch who made it his goal to spread positivity and wellness through dance, surprised social media.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel room Tuesday, according to various news reports.

Boss is best known for his choreography and music mixes on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

DeGeneres and TMZ confirmed his death via Twitter. "I'm heartbroken." DeGeneres wrote. Among others who shared their love for the late dancer:

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

It makes no sense why men are suffering in silence. This man had the world dancing not too long ago and now, this. I’ve lost friends to suicide, it sucks and it’s no longer ok to be broken. He was 40. FORTY.



Godspeed to #DjTwitch & prayers to his wife, and his three children. pic.twitter.com/EPlVRec7Al — Anthony K. Eaton (@continentalxpsr) December 14, 2022

I'm calling on my Community to join me in lifting up in prayer, the family & loved ones of #twitchboss who has made his transition unexpectedly. Please wrap them in your loving embrace & light a candle to remember how very precious his young life was🕯https://t.co/guHjMapJ4T — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) December 14, 2022

This has started the conversation on men's mental health.

So many men are suffering in silence because society has taught men that showing emotion & talking about their feelings is a sign of weakness. Fellas take care of your mental health it’s okay to cry never be afraid to ask for help your family needs you God has a purpose for you — Juice Davis (@jabaridavis_VFL) December 14, 2022

"It's okay to cry never be afraid to ask for help, your family needs you God has a purpose for you," a Twitter user wrote after hearing about the death.

According to the American Foundation of Science Prevention, just in 2020, men died by suicide 3.88x more than women. Many equivalate the surge due to how men are viewed in many different social and cultural settings.

"A lot of us Black men normalize carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders," another user wrote.

"Alot of us Black men normalize carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders so much that we know how to smile and laugh, all while we are battling demons" 💔



Seek help when you need it. Check in on your people. Mental health is wealth. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/mxxRM60zlQ — Ricky Thrash III (@iamjamesthe3rd) December 15, 2022

I hope the conversation about Black men's mental health continues after the headlines go away and hype machine shuts down. — dr. jenn m. Jackson (they/them) (@JennMJacksonPhD) December 15, 2022

Men’s mental health is so important. Black men specifically I believe are held to a much deeper stigma to remain masculine and not speak out. Men. You matter. The most manly thing you can do is take care of your mental. You are not alone. Please reach out if you need help. — ✨Bri (@briknucks) December 15, 2022

Does this person dancing with his son, look like a human with mental health problems ? Regardless of how happy someone seems, or how good things are going in their lives, you never know their battles.

RIP to the DJ that had America dancing for years. # tWITCH ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u5nr8hqAz2 — 𝚁𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚕𝚎𝚢 🕖 (@RyanCrowley1) December 14, 2022

"Does this person dancing with his son, look like a human with mental health problems?" another user wrote. Thus pointing out the fact that mental health doesn't have one look. With that being the case, how do you spot a cry for help?

It's easier said than done but how do you start to have those tough conversations?

Starting the conversation

What should be done to start those conversations at home?

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention breaks it down as well as offers common conversation starters to begin the conversation on health. Here are some tips they suggest:

Let people know you’re willing to talk about #MentalHealth.

Trust your gut if you think someone’s having a hard time, and speak to them privately.

Timing doesn't have to be perfect

Reassurance is key -- let them know that no matter the problem you are here to talk about it

If you suspect the other person might be more comfortable talking with someone else, you can offer to help connect them.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts don't be afraid to reach out for help at 988.