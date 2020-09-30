Investigating the paranormal class at MCC

While taking the course, they also investigate paranormal activity at local businesses, museums, parks, churches and cemeteries.

WACO, Texas — Ghost hunting becomes pretty popular every year near the month of October. However, Mclennan Community College isn't where you would expect to learn about it.

Cindy Little has been investigating paranormal activity for more than 14 years.

"It's not this non stop action, things popping out, you know if you want something like that go to a commercial haunted house," Little said.

For the past four years she has been teaching about investigating the paranormal at MCC.

"The very first question I ask my students when they come in the door is are you a skeptic or a true believer," Little said.

She has a PhD in educational psychology and has completed courses in parapsychology and field investigations through the Rhine Education Center. Little is also a Parapsychological Field Investigator for the Office of Paranormal Investigations.

"We go over some of the history and theories behind ghosts and how to investigate it scientifically and how to treat witnesses and personal property," Little said.

"I have seen a ghost and actual apparition, which was really cool but it was peaceful and calm," Little said.

One of the biggest misconceptions people have according to Little is they believe it's like what they see in movies or Tv shows.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," Little said. "I have people that kind of raise eyebrows at what I do and I'm sure they think that I'm the crazy ghost lady and it's like well come talk to me, let's have a conversation about this."

The class begins October 6 and there will be a similar one in the Spring.

