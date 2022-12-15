Ira Cross Elementary School kids get free haircuts for the holidays

The Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas organization brought in the OG's School of Hair Design to give 20 students free haircuts

KILLEEN, Texas — For the 8th year, a group of kids got some free haircuts courtesy of The Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, as the organization brought in a local barber school to line up a group of boys just in time for the holidays.

"I know that a haircut can change a person's life," Barber School Instructor Kevin Lane said. He has lead the OG's School of Hair Design for years. "It just cheers people up, it just brings a smile on people's face, to be able to bless them."

Lane brought six of his students to Ira Cross Elementary School in Killeen to give them a chance to get practice and learn, but most importantly to give back.

He's always adamant about giving back to the community.

"We have always been involved in the community whether they've been on Fort Hood or just in the Central Texas area. I let all of my students at different points in time, come to the different events so they can continue to do this as they begin to become shop owners," Lane said.

The kids couldn't contain their excitement.

Two kids Kaleb and Jackseon said they were excited to show their parents their new cuts when they got home.

Kaleb said he even got an A on his math test, so the haircut was the cherry on top of a great day.

Lane says helping kids is important but he helps the elderly too.

He works with his school to provide haircuts to the elderly for just $3.50.

"We provide not only for the kids we provide for the elderly as well, because they're on fixed incomes," Lane said. "And of course, we're here for the kids. Of course they're in families, large families where they just can't afford to pay 20 to $25 for a haircut. So we'd like to make ourselves available to them as well."