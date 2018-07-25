It’s the jumpsuit that has the whole internet talking.

For $35.00 this jumpsuit can be yours. It's a little unusual to say the least, and plenty of people were wondering if it was the real deal.

Cassie's Corner, an Arkansas based clothing retailer, posted the photo on Facebook Wednesday, and the internet didn’t waste any time weighing in.

One person commented: "Not even if I was trying to smuggle the whole snack shop into the movies. Not even if I was trying to smuggle the movie theater out of the movies. Not never satan!"

Another person wrote they reminded her of her mother's drapes:

"I have always wondered how I’d look wearing curtains. You know. The drapes I grew up with in my Mom’s house.

"Do these come in burnt velour orange? If so, rush delivery to Ammon, Idaho for me.

"Bonus if this beauty smells faintly like pot roast."

The post has almost 90,000 comments, and has been shared over 133,000 times, but some people online were skeptical -- wondering if this was the real deal, or just a well planned publicity stunt.

For the answer we went straight to the source -- Cassie herself.

“This is every small business owner’s dream!" She said in a phone interview.

This small business owner is taking it all in stride. You know what they say, any press is good press right?

“That order sold out." Cassie said. "My website crashed twice.”

That’s right! This thing is actually in high demand, and its the real deal.

There’s even a picture on the business's Facebook page of the outfit on a mannequin, and good news jumpsuit lovers, it comes in multiple colors.

So you have a pair of … uh…. whatever you want to call this for every day of the week.

We can Verify this is no publicity stunt -- and don't be surprised if this becomes the must-have fashion item of the summer.

