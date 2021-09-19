Isaiah 117 House expands to McLennan County

When children and teens need foster care, they often have to wait in welfare service offices and live there for a temporary time. The organization says that this can create trauma.

"Some people may not know that kids and teens sometimes have to wait for foster placement and unfortunately that means they're left sleeping on the floor of an office or a hotel," Sarah Miller, the expansion director, said. "Isaiah 117 house is a home where those children and teens can be brought to and they can be cared for and loved on during that transitional period."