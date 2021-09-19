Isaiah 117 House expands to McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A nationwide charity has expanded to McLennan County as Isaiah 117 House hosted their kickoff expansion event on Sunday.
The organization provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.
When children and teens need foster care, they often have to wait in welfare service offices and live there for a temporary time. The organization says that this can create trauma.
"Some people may not know that kids and teens sometimes have to wait for foster placement and unfortunately that means they're left sleeping on the floor of an office or a hotel," Sarah Miller, the expansion director, said. "Isaiah 117 house is a home where those children and teens can be brought to and they can be cared for and loved on during that transitional period."
Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and Florida. Here is their website for more information.