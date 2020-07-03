AUSTIN, Texas — In an announcement on Friday, South by Southwest was canceled after Austin declared a local disaster due to concerns about the Coronavirus spreading. Multiple local artists were set to play at the festival.

"I was supposed to perform next Thursday," JC Stringz said.

Getting a slot to perform at SXSW could be a big deal for your career. North of Navasota said they found out last week they were performing.

"Oh, man. We were beyond stoked," Chris Gore with NON said.

After the announcement, many of the artists were a bit disappointed.

"This is really a bucket of emotions, mixed emotions really just because on the downside yeah the "South by" portion will not be here," ShawnSolo said.

But some said they understand the circumstances.

"It's better to be safe than sorry because of public safety comes first before a performance," Stringz said.

Despite the cancellation, the show is going on for some.

Shawnsolo is performing on March 18th at Scratch House.

North of Navasota is performing on March 17 at the Dirty Dog Bar.

