MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek shot and killed himself inside his Bruceville-Eddy home Friday, sending shock through the community.

Marlin's city manager, Cedric Davis, was out of town when he got a call from the Falls County sheriff explaining what happened.

"I called the mayor at that time. She gathered the council members to tell them what was going on," Davis said.

Mayor Cathoryn Lofton headed to the Marlin Police Department after hearing the news.

"Went into the police department to check on all of the staff members there, all of our officers, and make sure everyone was okay," Lofton said.

The news that the Texas Rangers had been investigating Sodek for sexual assault sent another wave of shock through Marlin. According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, when Rangers tried to serve the warrant, Sodek went into his house, got a gun and shot himself.

"It was a complete shock to all of us," Lofton said.

Marlin city leaders are still deciding how they will move forward.

"Just shocked and traumatic to see all of the crazy stuff that is happening right now," council member Neddie Moore said. "However, we don't know the end of this story. We don't know how this is going to end. We know we are going to be okay."

Marlin officers have been given time off. According to Davis, the Falls County Sheriff's Department along with other entities are taking care of their duties this week. While it is not set in stone, Davis said they hope to have a new police chief within 30 to 60 days.

"Not only will we unify as a community, but going forward we're going to look at it more professionally and look at the caliber of talent that we bring, to be employees of the city of Marlin," Davis said.

Now, city leaders are focused on keeping the community together.

"We have a great city. We're like any other city that does have issues," Davis said. "But this new council is unified to make it better for our citizens.