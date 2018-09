This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Hewitt Park will see an influx of fury friends for the Hewitt Dog Day event.

The event will feature dog friendly activities, hands-on activities for the kids, a petting zoo, circus chicken dog will be performing, free micro chipping for the first 75 Hewitt residents, service dog awards, a costume contest, food trucks and of course the crowd favorite weenie dog races.

