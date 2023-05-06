Itasca ISD suspends superintendent with pay after sex sting arrest

While district leaders discussed Michael Stevens' employment in Itasca, Stevens himself prepared to appear before a Harris County judge.

ITASCA, Texas — Itasca ISD has suspended superintendent Michael Stevens with pay.

Members of the school board met in an executive session Monday morning to discuss Stevens' employment. Their decision was announced around 8:30 a.m.

Stevens was arrested in a Harris County undercover sex sting last week. He's accused of allegedly messaging a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover investigator.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said Stevens sent inappropriate photos and asked for images and videos in return.

As of Monday morning, he remains behind bars in the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 dollar bond. Stevens has also been ordered to stay away from anyone under the age of 17.

The district did release a statement shortly after Stevens' arrest: