'It's a ministry' | Market on 8th opens with dreams of shining the light of Christ in Waco

Theresa Edwards and Cheryl Urbanovski make coffee that's sweetened with homemade fudge

WACO, Texas — There's a special kind of coffee being brewed just outside the footprint of the Magnolia neighborhood in Waco.

"It's a ministry and we want them to know we want to be a light in Waco and they can come here and have a welcomed space, some good good coffee and some great fudge too," said Cheryl Urbanovski, one of the owners of Market on 8th.

The brand new coffee shop is also the owned by Theresa Edwards who, for the as long as she can remember, has been making fudge.

"My Mom and Dad, I can remember making candy and dipping things with them and making fudge. It's my paternal Grandmother's recipe and we've tweaked it a lot to make different flavors," Edwards said.

Urbanovski and Edwards first thought of opening a place like this one, on the corner of 8th and Webster a couple of years ago. The two best friends decided on a plan to bring coffee and fudge together for a taste like no other in Central Texas.

"It started back with my daughter," Urbanovski said when asked about the coffee she's proud of, called TX Grounds. "She did some mission work in college then ended up in London as a barista and she fell in love with it. When she came back, she refused to drink coffee from anywhere. She met and fell in love with her husband over a cup of coffee and as I got married that decided they were going to brew their own and roast their own."

More than anything else, including the coffee and fudge, both women want others to know Market on 8th is a place of God, fellowship and a ministry of His choosing because without Him, none of this would be possible.

"Evidently he wanted us here, in this location, for such a time as this," Edwards said.

"We get to be the hands and feet on the corner, there is a lot of Christian influence in Waco as we know, and we're just amazed and in awe that He would let us be a part of that and use us in this way."

As Urbanovski and Edwards embark on a new adventure, one that started a few years ago with this idea of combining coffee and fudge, they shied away from this being their biggest dream, rather giving thanks to Him for all He's blessed them with.

"Living proof, that's a big responsibility but I would hope that I'm more a results of what God has done in our lives and proof that if we are faithful, He is going to do what He said. He is going to do and that he can use anybody to get his purposes done," Urbanovski said.

Coffee and fudge, fellowship and always forging a relationship with Him, that's the gifts of Market on 8th always promised to anyone who darkens their doorway.