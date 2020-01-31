TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man recovering from throat cancer formed a unique bond with the man who picks up his trash every week.

LeRoy Vargas posted to his Facebook page that for several months he noticed someone had been moving his trashcan from the curb up to his house.

He said it started while he was in the hospital for cancer treatments.

Vargas said he never knew who was doing it until he installed a doorbell camera. It wasn't long before the camera recorded what was happening.

City of Temple sanitation worker Michael Johnson was taking time each week to bring the trashcan from the curb to the house.

Once Vargas saw what was happening he made it a point to meet Johnson and said the two are now friends.

"I told him that’s it’s amazing how Godly men are put at intersecting paths to one day meet," Vargas said. "Thank you Michael for being so kind to me during my recent cancer battle and beyond."

Vargas said he is now in remission but it's the second time he's beaten cancer. The first time was neck cancer.

The City of Temple said Johnson was helping Vargas out of the goodness of his heart but also said that's a service the city offers.

"Our "Helping Hand" program is for people who need assistance taking the trash and recycling carts to the curb on collection days," city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. "Residents should contact the Solid Waste office at 254-298-5725 to see if they are eligible for this service. A doctor's note is required that states they are unable to take the container to the curb safely. The customer also needs to place the container somewhere on their property visible from the street by 7am, and the driver will go to the property to retrieve the container, and return it on the days of collection."

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

'You could see his eyes roll back into his head': Family of late Jevan Snead says concussions changed him

Four men arrested in Waco after police found 1.6 pounds of cocaine

Ex-Fort Hood soldier who brutally beat, raped Killeen woman sentenced to 35 years