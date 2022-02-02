'It's crowded in there!' | Killeen, Harker Heights shoppers pack local grocery stores

Food was flying off the shelves and some shoppers were stocking up Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — From Wal-Mart to H-E-B, grocery stores throughout Central Texas are packed.

“It is quite crowded in there,” said shopper Connie Waters. “It is hard to tell where the line ends and where it begins. “It is unpredictable from last year, which we were really taken by surprise. I think maybe that is why people are deciding to prepare. They really were not prepared last year.”



"Lines are all the way back through the aisles and people are just trying to get where they can in the line,” said shopper Annette Rodriguez.

Due to low supplies, Rodriguez has been coming back and forth to the grocery store all week.

“Especially with the meat, the bread, the chips. When you have kids, they like to snack on everything. So, I am just trying to get all the last-minute stuff before this freeze comes through," said Rodriguez.

Just as fast as the shelves are becoming bare, store employees were busy restocking, trying to keep Central Texans fed.