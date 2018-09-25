TEMPLE, Texas — National Voter Registration Day is a Tuesday. It's a holiday that was created to highlight the importance of voting and to encourage eligible voters to get to the polls. Here's are some things you need to know to get registered.

How to register to vote

In order to vote in an election, you must first register. To register you must meet the following criteria:

Be a United States citizen;

Be a resident of the county where you submit your application

Be 18 years of age on Election Day

You cannot be a convicted felon

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote, according to VoteTexas.gov

Think you’re registered, but not sure?

If you think you registered in the past, but you’re not sure, here’s where to find out.

Our next election

Our next Election Day is Nov. 6. Eligible adults must be registered by Oct. 9 to participate. Early voting begins Oct. 22.

Election Day

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bell and McLennan Counties.

There are 48 polling locations in Bell County and 38 in McLennan County. Voters in Bell County must vote at their designated polling place, which should be printed on the voter registration card. McClennan County has vote centers and voters can vote at any polling location.

To find polling locations, view a personal sample ballot or review the list of acceptable forms of identification to vote at the poll in Bell County, visit www.BellCountyTX.com or www.co.mclennan.tx.us if you are registered in McLennan County.

Helpful links for Election Day:

Acceptable forms of ID:

• Texas driver license

• Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• U. S. military identification card containing the person's photograph

• Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

• United States passport

• United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

What if I don’t have one of the accepted forms of ID?

If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed above voters can fill out a declaration at the polls explaining why and bring one of the following supporting documents:

• Valid voter registration certificate

• Original certified birth certificate (must be an original)

• Copy of or original bank statement

• Copy of or original government check or paycheck

• Copy of or original current utility bill

• Copy of or original government document with your name and an address

