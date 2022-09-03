It's true: 'Buy now, pay later' apps now include gas

Consumers can now split the costs of their bill over six weeks at their local Chevron and Texaco gas stations, according to the Klarna website.

TEMPLE, Texas — You might have seen the news trending on social media and thought it was a joke. But it's true. You can now fill up your tank and pay it off over time using a 'buy now, pay later' app called Klarna.

Consumers can now split the costs of their bill over six weeks at their local Chevron and Texaco gas stations, according to the Klarna website.

It's no surprise that some consumers might find this new payment method useful with the rise of gas prices across the nation. In the U.S., prices have reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That's 50%, or $1.43 per gallon, more than they were a year ago.

Some shopping are even calling these interest-free payments a "reserve layaway." According to Market Watch, BNPL companies like Klarna and Afterpay, averaged 100 transactions per second on Black Friday alone.

Ummm this is kind of wild 🙃 pic.twitter.com/OCObNKZsCp — Snook The Coochie Crook 😏 (@M0rgsterrrrr) March 16, 2022

But all good things have risks and there are a few to be aware of if you are considering using a BNPL app for your gas.

First, financial experts fear that consumers could lose track of their multiple payment plans. This could be an easy way for shoppers to misread what is in their bank account.

Second, one study shows about 43% of the buy now pay later consumers had late payments over a span of two years. Late fees could range anywhere from $7 up to 25% of your initial order value.

Late fees can add up, especially if you have multiple orders, and that could eventually be reflected on your next credit report. Companies typically report missed payments after 90 days. Additionally, some BNPL companies will also run a "soft" credit check before you make your order and that could show up as a credit inquiry on your credit report.

If used correctly, buy now pay later apps could be the way of the future. Find the cheapest gas near you here.

Check out the mixed emotions some consumers had on Twitter:

I see the benefit but I also see the downside. I don’t want anyone going into debt over basic necessities 😩 — It’s My Opinion 🤷🏿‍♀️😌 🧡 (@thatdamnbrook) March 16, 2022

This is great. I've been in a position where I couldn't afford gas and didn't have a credit card. Had to scrape change from everywhere to get to school . — Scamuel L. Jackson (@TalkBlerdyToMe) March 16, 2022

This feels predatory. Idk, I want to be hopeful it could help people who really are living on their last dime, but this feels weird. — 𝐉𝐮𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@allycatyo) March 16, 2022