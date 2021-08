The winning ticket was sold at a Ruby Food Market in Waco.

An Axtell resident is $1 million dollars richer after buying the winning ticket in the scratch ticket game $1 million extreme cash, the Texas Lottery commission said Thursday.

The ticket was sold at the Ruby Food Mart #2 at 1400 La Salle Ave. in Waco.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.