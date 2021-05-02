Jarrell ISD calls for $113.4M bond election to address projected growth

The two proposals include building a new elementary school, expanding the middle and high schools and improving the stadium.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Residents within the Jarrell school district will get to cast their votes in a bond election this spring on two propositions with a $113.4 million price tag that seek to accommodate the district's projected growth.

The two propositions on the ballot this year include the construction of a new elementary school, expansion of both the middle and high schools and expansion of the district's stadium. The proposals come as data from Templeton Demographics shows the district is growing rapidly, with buildings surpassing capacity levels in the the next few years, according to a release from the district.

Templeton also calculated that the growth would lead Igo Elementary to be over capacity by the next school year, and Jarrell Elementary in the 2022-23 school year. In the next five years, the district is projected to exceed 4,500 students -- a jump from its current estimate of 2,300 students.

The bond proposal will appear as two separate propositions on the ballot, according to the district.

Proposition A, totaling $111,625,000, would allow for:

Construction of a new elementary school

Expansion of both the middle and high schools

Expansion of the district transportation facility

Technology infrastructure updates

Safety and security, including security cameras, access control and exterior lighting throughout the district

Buses

Land for future schools sites and design for future facilities

Athletic improvements at the high school to include baseball and softball turf, covered batting cages, tennis court lighting, and four additional tennis courts

Renovations to preserve the 1916 historic building for district use

Proposition B, totaling $1,745,000, would allow for expansion and improvements to the stadium that would include:

Additional visitor seating (995 seats)

Added visitor restrooms

Sidewalks for access to seating and restrooms

Improvement for accessibility and ADA compliance

Furthermore, the district said if both propositions are approved, the school district tax rate would not increase. That is due to rapid community growth, paying off previous bonds early and refinancing for better interest rates, according to the district.

The school board officially called for the election at their Feb. 3 meeting, following recommendations of by the Facilities Planning Committee made up of parents, community members, business owners and staff. The planning committee used the demographic data along with school capacities, aging conditions, district finances and bonding capacity to recommend the $113.7 million bond package.