Jarrell officials to update recovery efforts at site of trench collapse

City of Jarrell officials will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to update the recovery of two men who were buried in 24 feet of dirt after a trench collapse.

JARRELL, Texas — Jarrell city officials scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding the trench collapse at a construction site.

Officials said two men likely died Tuesday afternoon when dirt from a trench collapsed and buried them at a new home development site.

Nick Spinetto said the men fell 24 feet into a two foot wide space in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m.

Spinetto said the men were part of a crew that was digging to lay down a sewer line.

Spinetto said emergency workers would not be able to get to the men until there was no longer a risk of more dirt collapsing. The men were completely buried by the dirt. Spinetto said it was unlikely they survived.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration was investigating the cause of the collapse.