JARRELL, Texas — The Jarrell Police Department has been working to increase its numbers of officers over the last year. For the first time ever, they’ll be patrolling 24 hours on New Year’s Eve.

When Sgt. Christopher Bryce joined the Jarrell Police Department as a part-time officer in 2017, the department only had three officers. That made it impossible to patrol at all times of the day, but when the department hired Chief Mark Owens in June 2018, things changed. In 16 months, the department would go from having only two full-time officers to a total of eight.

For the first holiday season ever, Jarrell has a full-time police department.

“It’s a huge difference,” Bryce said. “Before the coverage was kind of spotty and would end at 10 p.m. Now, we have coverage during the evening and into the morning.”

Last New Year’s Eve, the Jarrell Police Department had four officers, now they have doubled that. The last hire was just a few weeks ago. The increase in officers means the department can react to vehicle thefts, speeding, possible DWIs, fireworks, and other safety issues all night. Bryce said simply letting the public see them out at night makes a difference, but they are also much better prepared to handle issues on I-35.

“The I-35 patrols were almost nonexistent, for Jarrell PD in the past. Now, we have officers that will get on the highway and if they see something happening they will stop the vehicle,” Bryce said.

The department officially started offering 24-hour police coverage on Oct. 1. Previously, they had been reliant on the sheriff's department when police were not available.

“The Jarrell Police Department was available during limited hours,” Bryce said. “Williamson County was spread thin. They have the entire county to worry about and just a few deputies out there.”

Now, police are available at all hours and the difference for citizens is significant. Bryce said response times are now at just two to five minutes. When Jarrell relied on the county, the response time could be around 25 minutes.

The hires didn’t happen overnight, but Jarrell does have a quick process. They go through the application process, hiring and training in five to six months according to Bryce. He said the department took a proactive approach to recruiting to make it happen.

“The chief, even personally, will go to those (police) academies and recommend people come and take a look at Jerrell PD," Bryce said.

Moving to a full-time department had other benefits for the community as well. Jerrell PD had its first National Night Out and Blue Santa events in 2019.

Jerrell PD will have multiple officers out New Year's Even night to focus on fireworks safety and drunk driving.

