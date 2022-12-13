'Still so many unknowns' | Vigil held for Jason Landry to mark 2 years since he went missing

Loved ones gathered in Luling to hold a candlelight vigil on the two-year anniversary of his disappearance.

LULING, Texas — A candlelight vigil was held to mark the two-year anniversary of Jason Landry’s disappearance. Supporters gathered in Luling, near where his car was found crashed.

“Lord, we just ask that you lead us to Jason,” one person prayed.

Landry’s car was found crashed near Luling. He left his college apartment in San Marcos on Dec. 13th, 2020. He was headed to his parents' house in Missouri City for Christmas break but never made it.

“I’ve never been involved in a missing persons case before, but this was just very close to where I live," said Beverly Rains, of Gonzalez.

“There are still so many unknowns, there are all these uncertainties," said Donna Egenolf, Jason's aunt.

Jason's father, Kent Landry, found his son's clothes in the middle of the road and his cell phone in his car. From the beginning, he said, officials didn’t do enough to find his son.

“It just feels like your child is discarded because they treat everything with this investigation with such indifference," Landry said.

Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released a string of social media videos showing Landry talking about getting high. Caldwell County authorities said they have no evidence of foul play.

To the supporters, two years is too long not to have answers.

“Is he alive somewhere? We don’t expect that, but if he is, we want to know, and if he has passed, what happened to him, we just want answers," Egenolf said.