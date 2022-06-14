WATCH: JBSA-Lackland on lockdown due to reports of shots fired near the base

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base.

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is on lockdown Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the base.

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base. Security and law enforcement are currently responding.

This is in the southwest area of the base off Medina Base Road near Valley Hi and Truemper.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation, saying they are not considering it an active shooter incident.

Police sent the following statement to the media:

"South Patrol Officers are investigating a “shots fired” call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public."

MORE: @SATXPolice just released the following: Officers are investigating a “shots fired” call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. but there is no threat to the public. #kens5 — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) June 14, 2022

A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the base and working to gather more information.