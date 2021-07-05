Police identify jet skier whose body was recovered from Lake Waco

Waco police identified the man as 23-year-old Daylon Dixon of Waco.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Daylon Dixon of Waco, according to Waco police.

"We are saddened by the turnout of this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and community as they mourn the loss of Mr. Dixon, Waco police spokesperson Garen Bynum said.

Waco police and the Waco Fire Department were called to the Ridgewood Country Club Marina on Lake Waco Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Upon arriving, crews learned a man and woman were jet skiing on the lake when it overturned and the two fell into the water, officials said.

The woman was recued by a boater, but the man was not found.

Crews began to search for the man, and searched for him for around 2 hours, but was called off for the night shortly after 10 p.m., officials said. The searched continued the following morning at 7 a.m.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, searchers found an area in the lake they believed the male was in. A dive team was brought in to investigate the area further.

A couple of hours later, around 5 p.m., Waco police dispatchers were notified that they had located and recovered the body of the 23-year-old man that they had been searching for.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, including Waco police, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, Waco fire, Waco PD Victim Services Unit, Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers and Waco police dispatchers.

The incident is still being investigated by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit as a drowning. It is also believed to be an accident.