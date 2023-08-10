'It's not just the Jewish people that are impacted' | Austin's Jewish Community reacts to surprise Israel attack

The attack comes on the heels of the anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur war.

AUSTIN, Texas — Shock and fear spread globally as the world watched bloodshed unfold in Israel and Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his country was now at war, and vowed to retaliate.

The surprise attack launched by Hamas began Saturday morning on a major Jewish holiday- a day meant for celebration, but was instead stained with images of buildings collapsing, people taken hostage and the death toll rising.

Rabbi Daniel Septimus is the CEO of Shalom Austin and said Saturday's attacks left him heartbroken.

"We have reached out to [people in Israel] and everyone is safe in that region, but they all have relatives who have been impacted by this," said Septimus.

Septimus noted the challenging time the the country is facing mirrors the 1973 Yom Kippur war, which also started on Sabbath.

On Oct. 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel, igniting a nearly three-week conflict.

Fast-forward 50 years and a day later, history has repeated itself.

"Our main focus is making sure that the Israeli people know that we stand in solidarity with them and making sure that others voice that same sense of solidarity and support as well as making sure that we raise funds to help those who have been impacted by this this horrific, horrific tragedy," said Septimus.

Shalom Austin offers services and raises funds for those who are Jewish all over the world, and intends to do the same as bloodshed unfolds in the Middle East.

"We have already launched an emergency fund for Jewish Federations of North America. They opened up an emergency campaign to raise support and we have already sent out a message," Septimus said. "Even though we're supposed to be in celebration of these holidays, this saving a life and making sure that life is supported takes precedence over our current observance."

The clergy team of Congregation Beth Israel also released a statement in response to the attack.

"I want to especially offer comfort and support to all our CBI members who have friends and family in Israel," said Rabbi Steven Folberg.

As violence escalates thousands of miles away, Septimus mentioned that a community gathering will be happening soon.

