Joe Bryan’s evidentiary hearing was expected to come to an end Wednesday but instead, Judge Doug Shaver declared an extended recess until DNA evidence in his case could be further tested.

In court, Bryan’s defense team called four witnesses Wednesday. They discussed issues with the special prosecutor, Gary Lewellen, in Bryan’s initial trials, whether Bryan had ineffective assistance in his appeals and new evidence Bryan’s team believes proves his innocence.

But, the strongest testimony for Bryan’s side came from Baylor University criminal law professor Brian Sayer.

Sayer said prosecutors have a quote “unique obligation to justice” and allowing Lewellen to act as special prosecutor - although he was hired by the victim’s family - concerns him.

Specifically, Sayer said he was concerned because Lewellen was paid by Mickey Bryan’s family, that it appeared the arrangement was set up by Mickey Bryan’s brother and that “an investigator hired by her brother just happened to be there when key evidence was discovered.”

Joe Bryan was convicted in the murder of his wife, Mickey, in 1989. The fourth grade teacher was found dead in their Clifton home on October 15, 1985. Joe Bryan has always maintained he was at a principal's convention in Austin.

Sayer said a prosecutor must have the objectivity to seek justice and Lewellen being paid by the victim’s family means he would have had a conflict of interest.

In his thirty-two years as a lawyer and professor, he said he’d never seen an arrangement like this one before between a District Attorney -- Andy McMullen -- and a private civil lawyer hired by the victim’s family to aid the prosecution.

“Personally I was hoping there’d be more than reported because I believe in the justice system and I was hoping to find more than what I read in the articles about this case but I was disturbed. I was disturbed,” said Sayer.

Sayer said he strongly believes that if DNA on the flashlight -- the key piece of evidence against Bryan -- comes back as Mickey Bryan’s blood there would still be issues with whether Bryan received a fair trial because of Lewellen’s role in the prosecution.

“If they’d avoided the appearance of impropriety we’d have a very different case,” Sayer said.

Judge Shaver said the hearing would resume within a month or whenever new DNA test results were available.

