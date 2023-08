COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new bar is set to open at Northgate thanks to former Texas A&M quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

The establishment will be located at 115 College Main St. in College Station according to their website, and will be open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.