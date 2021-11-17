Jordan's Weather Whys: Friday morning's partial lunar eclipse will be the longest in 580 years

Friday morning's eclipse is expected to be the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

TEMPLE, Texas — A partial lunar eclipse is in the forecast early Friday morning for all of North America, including right here in Central Texas. This particular partial lunar eclipse event is special because it will be the longest one in nearly 600 years!

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the moon and the sun, casting Earth's shadow on the moon for a short period of time.

It is important to note that there is a difference between a full and partial lunar eclipse. A partial lunar eclipse, which you will see this week, that only part of the moon slips into Earth's shadow. A full lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon is within Earth's shadow.

Speaking of shadows, there are only two parts in a lunar eclipse: the Penumbra, or outer part, and Umbra, or the darkest part.

In Friday morning's eclipse, 97% of that darkest part (Umbra) will cover the moon and only a small silver will appear. It is possible the dimmed area (Penumbra) of the moon may briefly take on a reddish orange color, too.

When can you see the partial eclipse?

Excited to see it? Well, y’all are going to have to get up super early, or even pull an all-nighter, as the eclipse begins at 12:02 a.m. Friday. The max will be achieved just after 3 a.m. local time. It won’t end until during Friday’s Texas Today, at 6:03 a.m. to be exact.

That's six hours long for this event! The darkest part of Earth's shadow will take 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds to be exact, making it the longest partial eclipse in 580 years.

Just be sure to look low in the west toward daybreak, according to Space.com.

Additionally, we should not have any issues associated with cloud cover when viewing the lunar eclipse, with mostly clear skies expected.

