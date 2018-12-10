BELL COUNTY, Texas — Judge John Gauntt, the Bell County judge tasked with deciding the fate of George Powell, was given a deadline of 120 days to submit his findings and recommendation to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Powell was sentenced to 28 years for an armed robbery that happened in 2008 but has always maintained his innocence.

Gauntt's recommendation will decide whether Powell will be set free, get a new trial or continue serving his sentence.

Powell is represented by attorneys with the Innocence Project who specialize in fighting wrongful convictions.

© 2018 KCEN