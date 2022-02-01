'Juke box hero' Foreigner coming to Bell County

Tickets to see Foreigner go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Get the chance to see the real juke box heroes because Foreigner is coming to Bell County this April!

The legendary rock band is making a stop at the Bell County Expo Center on April 22 where they are expected to play their greatest hits from the 1970s, 1980s and more.

Tickets to see Foreigner go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.

Foreigner is famously known for creating the rock and roll anthems "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting for a Girl Like You" and, you guessed it, "Juke Box Hero."