Juneteenth becomes federal holiday one day before annual Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Pageant in Waco

Just knowing that Juneteenth is a now a federal holiday makes Ashley Stone proud.



"I think it is important that not only do we celebrate our freedom, but we continue to celebrate our freedom and education for all these younger generations,” said Stone.



The news comes one day before her Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant in Waco.



"In this event you get to see them show off their talent. They will model casual wear and formal wear. One of the most exciting parts is the Waco black history portion,” said Stone.



Juneteenth is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It is celebrated on June 19 when the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston learned they were free.



"We want people to know that freedom was really not free, that there were people who sacrificed a lot. Many people gave their lives so you can have this freedom," said Texas Congressman, Al Green.



Juneteenth became a Texas holiday in 1980. Green hoped it would eventually be celebrated nationally. He was in the room Thursday when Biden signed the bill into law.



“To have it happen, that’s spectacular,” said Green. “And to be there when it happened, I can’t tell you how happy I was."



For Stone, the feeling is the same.



"I’m just doing my part in getting the word out about Juneteenth and what it is and what it means to me," said Stone.



The Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship pageant is on Friday at 7 p.m. at Waco Hall located at 624 Speight Ave.