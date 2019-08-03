WACO, Texas — A McLennan jury began deliberation Friday in the case of ICE detainee Estela Fajardo accused of burglary and organized crime.

Fajardo is accused of buying stolen property from two convicted burglars. She is also facing deportation in a separate immigration trial.

After a day of jury selection and two days of testimony, Fajardo's fate lies in a jury's hands.

RELATED: Testimony begins for ICE detainee accused of burglary, organized crime

RELATED: Estella Fajardo, retired Waco police detective take stand on day 3 of ICE detainee trial

RELATED: Trial begins in McLennan County for ICE detainee accused of burglary, organized crime

Farjado said when she was arrested she wanted to cooperate with law enforcement, but officers started to harass her.

Fajardo's immigration attorney said a guilty verdict in the theft case would be detrimental to her deportation case because of a 1998 order. The immigration attorney asked ICE to rescind the old reinstatement of removal order so Fajardo could remain in Texas with her family.

According to leaders from the Waco Immigrants Alliance, Fajardo moved to McLennan County 30 years ago to escape violence in Mexico.

RELATED: Detained immigrant in Waco taken into custody by ICE

RELATED: Trial date set after 3 years for McLennan County immigrant detainee

Members of the group have supported Fajardo since they heard her claim a female guard sexually assaulted her at the Jack Harwell Detention Center. Fajardo also told members of the group the jail denied her medication.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said an investigation determined the sexual assault claim was not true.

The state and defense both rested their cases Thursday. It is unclear when a verdict might be determined.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Victim of Temple stabbing dies, suspect arrested, police say

No charges filed in Killeen shooting caught on video, Bell County DA says

20 feet down in Lake Michigan there is a 12 foot tall statue of Christ