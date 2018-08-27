BELTON, Texas — Jury selection began Monday in the case of a Killeen woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a 1-year-old in her care.

Police say Courtney Casanas was running an unlicensed day care when she was watching Jaxson Reed in May of 2017.

Prosecutors said Casanas left Reed in a car seat unattended, where he was later found tangled in safety straps and not breathing.

Reed was taken to Baylor Scott and White Children's Hospital where he died July 8.

When selecting the jury, Casanas lawyer reminded the pool that Casanas should be treated as innocent until proven guilty.

Lawyers said the trial should take three to five days.

