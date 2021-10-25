Baylor Scott & White Health extends COVID-19 vaccine deadline for its employees

Baylor Scott and White Health says 99 percent of its workforce is vaccinated and now it wants to close the gap.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health extended its deadline for its employees to get fully vaccinated from COVID-19 to early November, according to health officials.

The deadline was pushed until Nov. 15. As of Oct. 13, 99 percent of its employees were fully vaccinated, Baylor Scott & White Health said.

On Monday, Baylor Scott & White Health released the following statement:

"We remain committed to protecting patients, colleagues and communities through our fully vaccinated workforce policy.

As of Oct.13, 99 percent of our workforce is now in compliance. We are focused on closing the gap and have decided to extend the employee and provider vaccination deadline to Nov. 15."

Back in July, Baylor Scott & White Health released a statement that it was requiring all of its employees, providers, volunteers, vendors and staff to have received the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Baylor Scott & White Health said the requirement is due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated," the release said.

"We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier. Whether you are a patient, family member or employee, you can be assured that we have taken every measure to protect you," the release said.