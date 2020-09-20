'Just Between Friends' holds consignment sale in Waco

A local couple started the Waco branch, and this year's event is more important than ever, they said.

WACO, Texas — After a six month delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a local couple is finally able to reopen their local children’s pop-up consignment sale that helps families make and save money.

Nicole and Tim Euting organize the sale twice a year in the spring and fall. Local families can sell all the items their families have outgrown while other families can shop and save money.

With many families struggling financially due to the pandemic, Just Between Friends helps them make extra cash for the holiday season. At the same time, families can also save money on items for their kids. from clothing and toys for the holidays, as well as baby equipment and gear, furniture and much more.

The shop is also featuring lots of school supply items to help those whose kids are doing school virtually this fall.

The last day of the event will be Sunday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and everything will be half off. The sale is at the Extraco Event Center in Waco.

Just Between Friends has several new procedures and guidelines in place to protect shoppers from COVID-19 and include: