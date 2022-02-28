'It's just so heartbreaking' | Pastors praying for Ukrainian friends

Central Texas pastors have worked hard to help the people in Ukraine. Now they just want to see their friends safe.

TEMPLE, Texas — Derrel Thompson has visited Ukraine seven times since 2010 and was in the country last October. He traveled with a choir for a music ministry. He helped teach English both in Ukraine and online. He taught an online bible study with those students just last Wednesday.

Now he's trying to make sure they are still safe.

"It's just so heartbreaking knowing what they are going through and the horror that they are seeing," Thompson said.

One student, referred to as "Kate," had to flee from Mariupol' in eastern Ukraine all the way to Lviv in the western part of the country. It's a 767 mile journey. He eventually received an email saying she was safe along with photos of the devastation seen on the way.

Another student that lives in the southern part of Ukraine has still not checked in.

Thompson is currently the Music Minister at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple. He taught the bible study class, which has four Ukrainian students, three times since January. When the class last met on Wednesday, the students didn't seem to expect a full-scale invasion.