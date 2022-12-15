Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident

Police say a bullet grazed the victim's head.

WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department.

According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

Waco PD said a bullet had grazed the top of the victim's head, and specified that the injury was not life-threatening. The victim was reportedly taken to a local hospital and treated.

Police said that a female minor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence. Police report that the shooting was an isolated domestic incident.

Waco PD reported that an investigation is ongoing. They have not released any further information at this time.