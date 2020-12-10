Juvenile arrested in connection with crash that killed 1, injured 2

A 30-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. A juvenile is now in custody after fleeing the scene.

WACO, Texas — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed one person and injured two others, including a 4-year-old child. It happened at the intersection of N 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Waco around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th.

When officers arrived on scene, they identified the two vehicles as a 2007 Buick SUV and a 2008 Cadillac CTS 4 door car. Three people were inside the Cadillac. One was a 30-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. A 4-year-old was also taken to the hospital and later transferred to McLane Children's Hospital in Texas. No word on the extent of the child's injuries.

The third person inside the car was killed. She has been identified as 29-yearold Glafira Ann Rodriguez-Flores.

The driver of the Buick SUV ran from the scene of the crash. During an investigation, detectives learned that the driver of the Buick SUV ran the stop sign at the intersection of N 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue, which caused the crash.

The suspect was later located and arrested. He has been taken to the Bill Logue Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Causing Death and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Since the person arrested is a juvenile, his name will not be released.