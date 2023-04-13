K9 company 'Para Marine' to help stop rise of drugs in schools

The owner, Tony Shockley, went to Andrews to demonstrate the dog's abilities of preventing drugs and weapons in schools.

ANDREWS, Texas — One trucking company in Andrews, 'Para Marine', is working to stop the rise of drugs and weapons in schools.

Tony Shockley, the owner of Super Sonic LLC, launched the new company where the goal is to use dogs to hunt down any potential drugs or weapons in our schools. Shockley went to Andrews on April 12 for a demonstration of the dogs abilities.

"We're doing a little demonstration, I'm trying to get K9's into the school system so what we have today, we have a narcotics dog and we're going through a run through," Shockley Said. "And the reason why I'm here is because there's a major problem with drugs in our schools."

Shockley also said training is the key to getting the K9's ready for real life scenarios, but it all boils down to having the right furry friend to take on the challenge.