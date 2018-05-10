WACO, Texas — An officer shot a K9 Friday in Waco after the dog turned on its handler, police said.

Two Waco police officers were serving a warrant at a home in the 2000 block of Seneca when the officer's K9 turned on him and attacked him, investigators said.

MORE: 'They had guns pointed dead at me': Waco woman caught in middle of 2-hour standoff

The dog's outburst prompted another officer at the scene to shoot and kill the dog, police said.

Police said the officer was injured in the attack and was treated for his injuries.

The warrant was not served, according to police.

A SWAT team was called the home where officers were serving the warrant.

It is unclear what prompted SWAT to be called.

Police said the suspect got away.

© 2018 KCEN