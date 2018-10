WACO — An Waco Police Officer was attempting to serve a warrant on the 2000 block of Seneca when the officer's K9 turned on him and attacked him. The outburst forced another officer at the scene to shoot and kill the dog. Police say the officer was injured in the attack and is being treated for his injuries.

The warrant was not served.

Other details of the incident have not yet been released by police.

