HEWITT, TX — Kathy Krakowian announced her candidacy for Hewitt City Council Aug. 21.

Kathy is married to former Hewitt City Councilman Kurt Krakowian who resigned after being accused by city employees of harassment and retaliation. Kurt later filed a civil rights complaint against the City of Hewitt after he said he was denied entrance to a public meeting.

In her announcement posted to Facebook, Krakowian addressed her husband's previous position.

"Yes, my husband was on the Hewitt City Council," Krakowian wrote. "But I am my own person with my own opinions and thoughts. I can assure the great people of Hewitt that I will not allow myself to be drawn into any drama."

