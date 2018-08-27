WACO — Around 100 Kayakers flooded the Brazos river Sunday to raise money for a veterans organization. Called "Kayak for a Cause", the event was created by SMG, the company that manages McLane Stadium. It benefited the American Valor Foundation, a nonprofit created by the family of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle.

The race went from the lagoon next to McLane Stadium to Manny's On The River and back -- a 3.9 mile trip. SMG Manager Mike Krewson told Channel 6 the race sold out ahead of time. The entry fee was $20 to register and another $10 if the racers needed a kayak.

Krewson said "a portion of the proceeds" would go towards the American Valor Foundation but could not give a particular percentage or amount.

The American Valor Foundation has a location in the Waco area and supports other veterans organizations, veterans themselves, and first responders. Foundation Vice President Jeff Kyle told Channel 6 the nonprofit helps individuals with medical bills, home loans, and even car payments, but they always make sure the money is used correctly.

"We don't write them checks individually," Kyle said. "We'll pay medical bills, get with the hospital to pay off the bill, we know exactly where they money is going and it is being used correctly. We keep a very tight hand on everything that we do."

Sunday was the first Kayak for a Cause event held by SMG. People came from as far as Dallas to attend.

