As Brett Kavanaugh prepared to be sworn in to testify about an alleged sexual assault Dr. Christine Blasey Ford said happened over 30 years ago, Channel 6's Cole Johnson spoke with KCEN Legal Analyst Liz Mitchell to see what Thursday's hearing may hold.

While Mitchell said Ford is facing an uphill battle because so much time has passed since the alleged assault, she said timing is on Ford's side because of the movements like #MeToo that have dominated the news cycle.

"I think 27 years ago when you look at the Anita Hill allegations that was a different time in our nations history," Mitchell said.

But even with that timing, Mitchell said Ford's accusation is lacking some detail and, as an attorney, she would hesitate before taking on a case like this.

"I would not have accepted the case because there is a difference between knowing something happened to a person and being able to prove it," Mitchell said.

Beyond the Supreme Court seat, Mitchell said she believes the Senators are worried about how the hearing may affect the November elections.

"Many people argue that is a political ploy because these people don't want to be associated with calling this woman a liar or questioning her too hard when the midterm elections are right around the corner," Mitchell said.

Ultimately, Mitchell said the best thing for viewers to do is watch the hearings as a juror would with no preconceived notions.

© 2018 KCEN