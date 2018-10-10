WACO, Texas — KCEN Channel 6 sports anchors Jessica Morrey and Kurtis Quillin competed Wednesday in the goat roping competition at the Heart ‘o Texas Fair.

Morrey and Quillin had some help as they were paired with professional ropers. The cowboys tried to rope the heads of the goats while Morrey and Quillin tried to rope the goat’s feet.

Everyone who participated got a practice round followed by a qualifying round. Morrey and Quillin qualified for the final round.

Morey finished in 8th place with a time of 18.06 seconds.

Quillin… finished.

Morrey had better luck in previous years taking home the championship belt in 2015 and 2017.

