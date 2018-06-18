Ryan Lee calls himself the "Bearded Wonder Mobile Mechanic," but some customers told Channel 6 the only "wonder" they have is whether they will get their money back after he disappeared.

So, Channel 6 tracked him down.

Customer Jessica Michelle Short told Channel 6 Lee said he could fix her A/C. She paid him $50 to start repairs, but after briefly looking at her car he took the money and disappeared.

"He never got back in contact with me, never brought parts to me, never fixed my car, nothin'," Short said.

Kayja Williams paid Lee $210 in labor and to have her car fixed, but also gave him $80 for parts. He didn't use the $80 and promised to return it. Williams said that never happened.

"I would like my $80 back, but I don't see that happening," Williams said.

Reviews on Facebook followed a similar pattern:

"Thief! Takes money from clients, doesn't finish the job, & refuses to give keys back," one review said. Another claimed, "Like to take people's money and disappear."

So Channel 6 went looking for Lee. Reviewing records at the Bell County Justice Center, Channel 6 found out Lee had two property theft convictions in less than two years. Channel 6 also found a Morgan's Point address listed for Lee on Tanyard Road.

When a reporter knocked on the door, the "Bearded Mechanic" himself was on the other side. Lee quickly told Channel 6 to leave the property and would not answer any questions. He then shut the door. As the reporter left, Lee's mother told the reporter she "didn't know anything about it." When the reporter attempted to tell Lee's mother about the issues, he opened the door again.

"False allegations, you need to leave," Lee said.

Text messages between Lee and Jessica Short show Lee stating, "It's 35 (dollars) to diagnose it but if I do the repairs that 35 comes off the cost of repairs."

Short showed Channel 6 a receipt for $50 that said only "AC diagnosis" and said Lee never returned to start repairs.

A text message from Lee to Williams states, "When I get there I'll give u the $80 y'all gave me for the part and I'll put it back together but I have too much going on to do everything myself."

Williams told Channel 6 Lee put the car back together but never returned the $80.

