KCEN, United Way partner to raise funds for Winter Storm Relief

KCEN and its sister stations in Texas have partnered with United Way to raise funds for those who have been affected by the Winter Storm

TEMPLE, Texas — The winter storm has put many Texans in need of resources and financial aid as millions lost power and water for days.

Tegna, KCEN's parent company, and United Way have partnered for the Texas Cares: Winter Relief Fund. On Monday, the donating gets started as Tegna has pledged a $100,000 donation.

You can donate by visiting KCENTV.com/Donate or by texting the word "Donate" to 254-859-5481.

Alicia Dunn is the Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Central Texas and hopes that Texans can come together to help its neighbors.

“We have always been a good-hearted, giving community," she said. "We have people at every turn, at every opportunity no matter what happens, we have people show up to help."

The funds from the donations will go towards helping individuals who may have experienced home damage during the storm or are living in conditions that are unsuitable.

Dunn says that if anyone needs help, you should dial 2-1-1. United Way Central Texas is also accepting donations of services from local businesses like plumbers and electricians or donations of resources like wood and sheet rock from local companies.