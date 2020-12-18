Keep Central Texas Working | Alter Salon and Altered Apparel Boutique

They're looking forward to turning the page and getting a plan in place in 2021 to stay open and continue to help other small businesses grow.

BELTON, Texas — Monica Ybarra opened Alter Salon in Belton about eight years ago, then she expanded to a boutique next door in 2019 called Altered Apparel.

Like like many other businesses, Ybarra said things haven't been easy because of the pandemic, but she's thankful to keep her doors open.

"We've had just so much support and it's really hard because we want to just hug all of our clients," Ybarra said.

Once a month since June, they began helping other small businesses who don't have a store front by inviting them to set up and offer their services.

Ybarra said although it has been a difficult year trying to work with the guidelines, she attributes her success to her loyal customers and her team.

"Their hearts are in it so much that there's no way to have a bad day and be sad knowing that you have great people to come to work with everyday that wan to see it succeed just as much as you," Ybarra said.

Ryann Beevers, their social media manager has been by her side since early on. Beevers said she's grateful that she and the other women on their team have the opportunity to grow together.

"She's super awesome and that's who grows us and that's who wants all of our dreams to come true just like we want her dreams to come true," Beevers said.

As for 2021, they're looking forward to turning the page and getting a plan in place to stay open and continue to help other small businesses grow.

"Any purchase big or small has helped and we just want everybody to know how much it really helps us stay open and helps us hire these amazing young women," Ybarra said.

