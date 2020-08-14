Keep Central Texas Working: Bare Arms Brewing in Waco

"We remodeled, we changed the logo and made all those changes and just as we were ready to re-open and re-launch everything we had shut down," Kevin Yackley said, owner and brewer at Bare Arms Brewing.



Yackley said he moved to Waco with the purpose of building a brewery. In January he became owner of Bare Arms Brewing and in just a few months they were forced to shut down due to the pandemic.



"We've always wanted to build a place where people can come sit in the tap room with us and talk about their goings on of the day," Yackley said, "a public house setting that's really what we're looking for."



Yackley said they have been struggling for months only able to do carry out, while some other bars and breweries that offer food are able to remain open.



"Please do go support those other businesses, but also don't forget that we're here as well," Yackley said.



To help businesses like Bare Arms, Craft Waco was created as a relief fund to support local bars and breweries so they can continue to exist while battling COVID-19. They are accepting donations through a Gofund me account, sponsors, and selling merchandise.



"We always say think local, drink Waco and so whenever you're planning your beverage purchase, crafts, anything, wine, distillery, whatever, when you're thinking just think local," Yackley said.



Yackley who has been brewing most of his adult life said he's grateful for their loyal customers, and that he's looking forward to the day when they can re-open their doors. In the meantime, he asks the community for their continued support.